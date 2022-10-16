Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Earns His Stripes At Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga has had it tough at Chelsea since signing for a record fee for a goalkeeper in August 2018, but my finally be earning his keep at Chelsea. The Spaniard's renewed lease of life under Graham Potter continued today, with a world class performance against Aston Villa.

Graham Potter was full of praise for the man he last week named his number one ahead of Edouard Mendy, and Kepa is making sure it stays that way with his recent performances.

It will be interesting to see if the goalkeeper can keep it up in the coming weeks and nail down that number one spot for the future.

Kepa made three saves in a row today to keep Aston Villa out in what was one of the most impressive sequences of the season, and made seven saves in the game against Aston Villa, which is the most he's ever done in a single game in his career.

Graham Potter was full of praise after the game for his current number one. Speaking post-match, the unbeaten Chelsea manager had this to say.

"It was a world-class performance from Kepa. He made some really big saves, and those saves came at a time when we really needed him. I’m delighted with Kepa. He’s had a tough time in periods at Chelsea and he was a big contribution to the points for us."

Kepa will have to keep up his good form to stay as the clubs number one.

