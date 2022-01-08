Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga 'More Assured' Under Tuchel Than Lampard

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's progress has been examined under the three different management spells he has witnessed at Stamford Bridge, by a report from the Athletic.

The Spaniard signed for the Blues in 2018 for a total of £71.6 million, making him the world's most expensive goalkeeper.

Since signing however, he has had an underwhelming career in west London, with many fans disappointed by his performances.

Unnamed sources in an article from the Athletic claim that Kepa Arrizabalaga wasn't helped by former Blues manager Frank Lampard's lack of instructions or support.

The sources go on to state that more backing was provided by technical and performance advisor, Petr Cech as well as director Marina Granovskaia.

The article continues: "Kepa looks more assured than when Lampard was there. That is also to do with the situations around him. Sarri’s tactics were all about controlling possession, Tuchel is the same. Under Lampard, things were less predictable.

“If you’re walking on the pitch as a keeper not knowing what’s going to happen around you, it’s disconcerting.

"It’s very, very difficult to focus on just your job. Invariably, a few things have gone wrong before the ball gets to you. You’re the one trying to organise and correct the situation while at the same time focusing on your own game.

“Yes, Chelsea aren’t winning as much at the moment but you kind of know where the chances are going to come from. They’re well organised as a formation, with three at the back. Chelsea have a more controlled state, where you can focus on your game more. Mendy and Kepa have benefited from it. Kepa looks more settled.”

