Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Wants Carabao Cup Final Start After Chelsea Club World Cup Dropping

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to start the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool following his Club World Cup final snub earlier this month, according to reports.

After playing in the semi-final win over Al Hilal, Kepa was replaced by Edouard Mendy for the final after he rejoined the team following AFCON glory with Senegal. 

Kepa was left disappointed as Thomas Tuchel opted to go with his number one for the final, and now the 27-year-old hopes he will be given the nod for Sunday's Wembley showdown. 

imago1009109134h

As per Andy Dillon of the Sun, Kepa thinks he should be handed a start at the weekend, believing Tuchel 'owes him' a start as a consolation.

Kepa has played in every round of Chelsea's Carabao Cup campaign this season which has seen the current European and World champions reach another final at Wembley.

Read More

His future in west London is uncertain and he is likely to depart the club should a suitable offer come in for the £71.6 million goalkeeper.

Tuchel's continued trust and faith in Kepa has been rewarded. The goalkeeper's performance have been consistently good this season when he's been given the chance, and he will be hoping to be given another opportunity against Jurgen Klopp's side. 

imago1009104441h

"A problem in terms of performance because Kepa is so good in training and in games. He could be the number one. He isn’t because we have Mendy and Edou is our number one," said Tuchel recently on the selection headache following Kepa's impressive displays.

"There’s no need to change. It is full credit to Kepa, he’s an outstanding character and a fantastic team player. 

"I have not experienced many players with the capacity to cope with the situation as he did. He comes out stronger of this situation forever."

By Matt Debono
40 seconds ago
