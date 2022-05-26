Report: Jules Kounde 'Convinced' He Will Be Chelsea's First Choice Defender Ahead of Move

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is convinced that he will be Chelsea's first choice defender if he moves to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to reports.

The French international has been a long-term target for Thomas Tuchel's side, who could finally get their man.

And if he signs this summer, Kounde believes he will be the first choice defender for the Blues, according to the Sun.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

It was also been stated that Kounde was told he would be one of the first signings under the new ownership

The 23-year-old has recently been spotted in London, fuelling rumours that his arrival at Chelsea is imminent.

However, the Sun continue to report that Sevilla will try to hold out for Jules Kounde's release clause to be met but accept that he wants a fresh challenge and to move to Chelsea.

He will now hold talks with sporting director Monchi, to ask for a move for below his release clause, the Sun state.

IMAGO / Marca

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both set to depart Chelsea this summer at the end of their contract, likely the reason why Kounde believes he will be the first choice in the backline.

Thiago Silva is likely to feature alongside him at the back as Tuchel looks to add more defenders to his Chelsea squad as they target a summer rebuild.

The scouting process for incoming targets has reportedly been completed as Chelsea will focus on the execution of getting their targets this transfer window, as Kounde could be bought sooner rather than later.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube