Report: Jules Kounde Has 'Desire' to Play in Premier League Ahead of Chelsea Move

Jules Kounde has a desire to play in the Premier League as the Sevilla defender is set for a move to Chelsea this summer under the Todd Boelhy ownership, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has been spotted in London in recent days, fuelling speculation.

As per Adam Newson, Kounde has an added motivation as he desires to 'step up to the challenge of English football'.

Last season, Thomas Tuchel confirmed that the Blues tried to sign Kounde last season.

"It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very, very late but it was a very, very smooth transfer window because I had full concentration on training and on my team," he said in September.

The most recent reports have stated that Chelsea are set for a 'negotiation battle' with Sevilla after Boehly's ownership take over at the club.

It was previously reported that Kounde was told he would be one of the first signings under the new ownership and the French international has recently been spotted in London as rumours circulate.

The defender is 5'11 in height, perhaps not the build for an average Premier League central defender but Chelsea have seen Cesar Azpilicueta dominate as a right-sided centre back in a back three, perhaps the position Tuchel sees Kounde as able to fill.

Thiago Silva is 6'0 and has also been impressive for Chelsea, as he stepped up to the challenge of the Premier League and has been one of the best players for the Blues since his arrival.

It remains to be seen as to how Kounde will fair in English football, should he arrive this summer. 

