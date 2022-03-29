Skip to main content
Report: Lazio's Maurizio Sarri 'Already Called' Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri Ahead of Summer Move

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is interested in Blues defender Emerson Palmieri, who is currently on loan at Olympique Lyonnais, as he looks to bring him to Lazio.

The pair worked togethre during their time at Chelsea, with the Italian being Sarri's preferred left-back towards the end of his Stamford Bridge stint.

As per Citta Celeste, via Sport Witness, Sarri would like to be reunited with his former player in Italy.

imago1010776272h

The report states that his 'favourite' for left-back is 'no longer a secret' as he has identified Emerson as his first choice.

It is believed that Sarri has 'already called' the defender to discuss the potential move and 'got the go-ahead' from Emerson ahead of the summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea were keen to bring Emerson back to the Club in the January transfer window but Lyon refused to cut the loan move short, leaving the Blues short in the left-back position after injury to Ben Chilwell.

imago1010868883h

It is further reported that the Italy international ‘could definitely change the air’ as he does not feature in Thomas Tuchel's long-term plans as Chilwell will return from injury by the beginning of next season.

So far ‘no negotiations have been opened’ with Chelsea or anyone else, but it is stated that the deal is one for fans to ‘pay attention to the next developments’.

Chelsea are currently banned from any transfer activity due to Roman Abramovich's sanctioning so the sale would have to come after the takeover.

imago1008211887h (1)
