Christian Pulisic: Chelsea's American Hero
Report: Leeds United Chasing Deal For Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic's Chelsea career has been very stop-start so far and he has struggled to get going at times.

Christian Pulisic could be on his way to Leeds this winter, with Jesse Marsch's side amongst four clubs interested in signing the American on a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old made 38 appearances last term under Thomas Tuchel and has played 8 games so far this season.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus, Newcastle, and his former club Borussia Dortmund are also in the hunt for the Blues No.10.

Christian Pulisic and Mason Holgate

Reports came out earlier that Chelsea are willing to sell USA winger for £31.5 million in January.

This news follows on from the former Borussia Dortmund forward coming out and talking in a recent podcast about broken promises that were made prior to the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. This left him frustrated and upset.

Considering that Romelu Lukaku got in a lot of trouble in the past for what he said in interviews, Pulisic probably is not in Graham Potter's good books right now.

Pulisic is set to take to the field when the USA travel to Qatar for the World Cup in November. He and his team will face England, Wales and Iran in group b.

The Pennsylvanian-born man spent three years in Germany before moving to west London. He was managed by Tuchel during both spells.

Watch some of Pulisic's best Chelsea moments here on the club's official website:

