Report: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea had to reluctantly settle for a draw against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Antonio Rudiger bagged a brace for the Blues both with his head in the second-half, with Harvey Barnes and Ben Chilwell collecting goals for Leicester to ensure that the points were shared.

Jamie Vardy returned for the hosts, but Wilfried Ndidi was ruled out; Hamza Choudhury replaced the Nigerian in the Foxes' side.

Frank Lampard meanwhile made several changes to his side; Kepa Arrizabalaga was the big name missing, he was dropped for Willy Caballero.

Willy Caballero was handed a league start by Frank Lampard ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga [above]. Getty Images

Tammy Abraham was deemed fit enough, and Pedro was given the nod over Willian to start on the flank.

Chelsea made a bright start at the King Power, and Mason Mount had the first clear-cut chance of the game. Hudson-Odoi slalomed to find Mount, but he could only fire over the bar. Luckily the offside flag spared any blushes for the 21-year-old.

An excellent link-up player between Cesar Azpilicueta and Tammy Abraham saw the Spaniard cut it back onto the edge of the box, but the forward failed to make any contact with it.

Chelsea then had a penalty shout after Tammy Abraham went down after a challenge with Soyuncu, but Lee Mason waved it away.

After a check from VAR, it wasn't deemed a foul, and the initial decision stood.

VAR came into play, and ruled the initial decision correct and no penalty was given. Getty Images

Willy Caballero was called into action as he made a big save to deny Jamie Vardy's low effort midway through the first-half.

Chelsea were in five minutes from the half-time interval. Hudson-Odoi played it inside to Mason Mount, but he could only find his shot blocked.

It was a frustrating half as Chelsea didn't take their chances, but Frank Lampard must have said something at half-time.

Within two minutes of the restart, Antonio Rudiger met Mason Mount's corner and headed past Kasper Schmeichel to give Chelsea an early second-half lead.

The German rose highest and scored his first goal of the season.

Antonio Rudiger celebrating after scoring on his 100th appearance. Getty Images

However, seven minutes later, Leicester City were level. Harvey Barnes cut inside on his right foot and his effort was deflected off of Reece James, and flew into the corner.

James Maddison was cautioned for a nasty challenge on Reece James, but Lee Mason only brandished a yellow card.

Leicester City took the lead for the first time just after the hour mark, as Ben Chilwell cooly fired it past Willy Caballero at the near post.

The Argentine was unable to set himself as the ball rolled across the box for the full-back to give the hosts the lead.

The game saw its fourth goal of the game quickly after as Antonio Rudiger bagged his second of the afternoon.

Mason Mount assisted Antonio Rudiger twice at the King Power. Chemistry. Getty Images

Mason Mount again with the delivery, and the centre-back produced a magnificent header into the top corner to draw the Blues level.

Leicester should have found themselves ahead again through Jonny Evans, but the defender could only head wide. He had acres of space in the box from James Maddison's delivery, but he missed the target.

The hosts then wasted another chance; Jamie Vardy raced down the line and played a perfect ball to Harvey Barnes but he could only slot his effort wide

Tammy Abraham's day lasted 80 minutes as he played through the pain barrier following Chelsea's failure to sign a new forward in the market.

Leicester had a claim for a penalty in the dying moments after the ball hit Antonio Rudiger's hand, but calls were waved away.

It ended all square in the Midlands, following a flurry of goals in the second-half.

Another frustrating afternoon for Frank Lampard as the gap to Leicester City remains at eight points.

Failure to capitalise when on top, and then the inability to push on after taking the lead - the January transfer window comes back to haunt Chelsea.

For Chelsea now, they have a two-week break due to the winter break, and tough fixtures continue to await - Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich.

