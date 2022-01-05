Report: Levi Colwill Could Return to Chelsea Earlier Than Expected After Impressive Huddersfield Loan

Chelsea's on-loan 18-year-old defender Levi Colwill could return to the club sooner than expected after impressing on loan at Huddersfield Town this season, according to reports.

Colwill trained several times under Thomas Tuchel last season and could return to join up with his first team next season.

As per Goal, there is an option to bring back Colwill as the defender could compete for a first team spot next season.

The report continues to state that initially Colwill was expected to have two spells away from the club on loan before fighting for a first team place.

However, there is now a chance that he could be 'fast-tracked' next season after impressing on loan in the Championship.

His spell away from the club has been compared with that of Reece James at Wigan Athletic.

This comes after reports that Tuchel was keen to keep an eye on Colwill over the 2022/23 pre-season.

Tuchel is currently facing a transfer headache with the likes of defenders Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all out of contract at the end of the season.

Two options that seem attractive to the German tactician are Leicester City's Wesley Fofana and Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt.

However, both players come with their problems. Fofana is still recovering from a broken leg that he suffered in pre-season, while de Ligt's salary demands are significantly higher than what the club currently pay either Rudiger or Christensen.

As a result, Colwill looks like an attractive option going forward, having appeared frequently for Huddersfield so far this season.

