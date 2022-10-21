Report: Lille Striker Jonathan David Is On Chelsea's Shortlist

Jonathan David has a first Canadian World Cup on the horizon next month, and if he continues to perform the way he has been in recent years for Lille in that tournament, he could have a massive move on his hands too.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a striker with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not getting any younger, and Jonathan David could be a target for the club. The Lille striker wouldn't be cheap, but in comparison to some fees in the modern era he wouldn't be expensive either.

The London club will be monitoring the Canadian striker.

Chelsea like Jonathan David a lot. IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, Chelsea still have Jonathan David on a shortlist of players they could potentially move for in the coming months. The Canadian is the Ligue One top scorer, and is attracting plenty of attention.

Chelsea need a striker, even after Aubameyang leaves as Armando Broja has been linked to many clubs around Europe after his impressive start to the season.

David is a dynamic striker with pace and smart finishing, and a player Graham Potter believes could push Chelsea forward and help with their problems up front in the striking area.

There are other targets, and David is not necessarily a priority as of now, but he is on the list, and is expected to be monitored by Chelsea throughout the World Cup.

