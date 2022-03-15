Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: 'Lingering Suspicion' New Chelsea Owner 'Yet to be Mentioned'

There is a 'lingering suspicion' that Chelsea's potential new owners are yet to have been mentioned, according to reports. 

The Blues are currently up for sale amid the recent announcement made by current owner Roman Abramovich, despite the sanctions imposed on him by the UK Government. 

Amid the news, there has been a lot of interest from prospective buyers who may be interested in purchasing the World and European Champions. 

imago1007013134h

According to the Evening Standard, it is believed that the club's potential new owners are yet to be made known amongst the other interested parties.

The report suggests that serious bidders who have enough money in order for them to complete the purchase have 'no need for self-publicity and can forget the PR'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A deadline of Friday this week has been set for those interested in potentially buying the club, with the latest news suggesting Saudi Media Group have made a £2.7 billion offer.

The UK Government recently revealed that they are aware of two 'serious contenders' to buy the club.

imago1010479509h

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss is believed to be one of them, despite the sanctions on current owner Abramovich.

British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy is the other, with a spokesman recently saying: "We are examining the details of the announcement and we are still interested in making a bid. Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans."

He was also spotted at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for their Premier League win against Newcastle United, and is believed to have held a private meeting with Chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia after the match.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008211887h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost Ahead of Lille Clash as Reece James & Callum Hudson-Odoi Return to Training

By Nick Emms6 minutes ago
imago1010335066h
News

'Think It’s Necessary' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Role as Chelsea Ambassador

By Rob Calcutt26 minutes ago
imago1010595490h
News

Bruce Buck: Chelsea Have Enough Money to Fulfill Current Season

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010258952h
News

Middlesbrough Blast Chelsea for Behind Closed Doors Request

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago0152699627h
News

Revealed: Interested Bidders Told to Increase Stamford Brige Capacity to Expand Revenue

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010561544h
News

Revealed: How Chelsea Sale Could Be Decided Ahead of March 15 Deadline

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010259064h (1)
News

Chelsea Supporters' Trust Ask Club to Withdraw Middlesbrough Behind Closed Doors Request

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1010257346h
News

Government & FA Respond to Chelsea's Request to Play Middlesbrough Tie Behind Closed Doors

By Matt Debono3 hours ago