Report: 'Lingering Suspicion' New Chelsea Owner 'Yet to be Mentioned'

There is a 'lingering suspicion' that Chelsea's potential new owners are yet to have been mentioned, according to reports.

The Blues are currently up for sale amid the recent announcement made by current owner Roman Abramovich, despite the sanctions imposed on him by the UK Government.

Amid the news, there has been a lot of interest from prospective buyers who may be interested in purchasing the World and European Champions.

According to the Evening Standard, it is believed that the club's potential new owners are yet to be made known amongst the other interested parties.

The report suggests that serious bidders who have enough money in order for them to complete the purchase have 'no need for self-publicity and can forget the PR'.

A deadline of Friday this week has been set for those interested in potentially buying the club, with the latest news suggesting Saudi Media Group have made a £2.7 billion offer.

The UK Government recently revealed that they are aware of two 'serious contenders' to buy the club.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Hansorj Wyss is believed to be one of them, despite the sanctions on current owner Abramovich.

British businessman and Chelsea fan Nick Candy is the other, with a spokesman recently saying: "We are examining the details of the announcement and we are still interested in making a bid. Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans."

He was also spotted at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for their Premier League win against Newcastle United, and is believed to have held a private meeting with Chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia after the match.

