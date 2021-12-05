Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Report: Liverpool 'Hopeful' of Mo Salah & Sadio Mane Availability for Chelsea Clash

Author:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be available to face Chelsea in the New Year despite the African Cup of Nations in January.

The pair are set to jet off, along with Chelsea's Edouard Mendy, for the competition in January.

However, as per Mail Sport, the German manager is confident that he will receive a boost for the top of the table clash.

imago1004565442h

Mane is due to be in aciton for Senegal on the 10th of January, with Salah's Egypt playing a day later.

The Reds had been resigned to losing their players at the beginning of January and were preparing without them for the clash vs Chelsea on 2nd Janaury.

Read More

However, now Klopp believes he will have both players whilst Chelsea could be handed a boost if Edoaurd Mendy is involved.

Speaking on the possibility of having them available, Klopp said: "It's not decided yet. I am an optimistic person so I hope so, but it's not written in stone, not completely in our hands."

Liverpool leapfrogged Chelsea in the Premier League table on Saturday after a late winner vs Wolves, whilst the Blues lost to West Ham United in east London earlier on in the day.

