Report: Loftus-Cheek Determined To Prove Himself

He was once an academy star but injuries halted his progress.

Chelsea academy graduate Ruben Loftus-Cheek is determined to prove himself at Chelsea upon returning to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Fulham as the Cottagers were relegated to the Championship but Loftus-Cheek is hopeful that he will not find himself on loan again this season.

According the The Guardian, Thomas Tuchel will give the 25-year-old the chance to impress in pre-season and Loftus-Cheek is determined to prove himself to the latest Chelsea manager.

Loftus-Cheek spent the 2020/21 season at Craven Cottage Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Loftus-Cheek has been attracting attention from former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri at Lazio but the Blues are open to keeping the midfielder.

The Englishman was part of the first team setup under Sarri, playing a crucial role in Chelsea's Europa League winning campaign but his development was halted by a serious achilles injury two years ago.

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Loftus-Cheek when asked about the midfielder earlier in the season, drawing parrallels with former Blue and German powehouse Michael Ballack.

What Tuchel has said on Loftus-Cheek's future in west London

When asked about the 25-year-old earlier in the season, Tuchel said: "It is not decided yet. I was quite a fan of him when he was even younger, when he came from the academy into professional football here at Chelsea. It reminded us a bit of his style of play and movements with Michael Ballack.

"There were some links about him all the time with maybe a move to the German league so we were well aware of him and his talent. Sometimes I don't know why things worked out as he wished and everyone wished but he is on loan now and doing well.

"He is leaving his footprints there and it would be unfair to judge him from TV, hearsay and what people say about him. I like to work with players and give my opinion then. Maybe also pretty quick but also from a direct impression.

"This is what I don't have. I don't know what the idea is, my opinion is or the club's opinion is. There's no decision made yet."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube