Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Loftus-Cheek Determined To Prove Himself At Chelsea

He was once an academy star but injuries halted his progress.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea academy graduate Ruben Loftus-Cheek is determined to prove himself at Chelsea upon returning to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Fulham as the Cottagers were relegated to the Championship but Loftus-Cheek is hopeful that he will not find himself on loan again this season.

According the The Guardian, Thomas Tuchel will give the 25-year-old the chance to impress in pre-season and Loftus-Cheek is determined to prove himself to the latest Chelsea manager.

Loftus-Cheek spent the 2020/21 season at Craven Cottage

Loftus-Cheek spent the 2020/21 season at Craven Cottage

Loftus-Cheek has been attracting attention from former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri at Lazio but the Blues are open to keeping the midfielder.

The Englishman was part of the first team setup under Sarri, playing a crucial role in Chelsea's Europa League winning campaign but his development was halted by a serious achilles injury two years ago.

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Loftus-Cheek when asked about the midfielder earlier in the season, drawing parrallels with former Blue and German powehouse Michael Ballack.

What Tuchel has said on Loftus-Cheek's future in west London

When asked about the 25-year-old earlier in the season, Tuchel said: "It is not decided yet. I was quite a fan of him when he was even younger, when he came from the academy into professional football here at Chelsea. It reminded us a bit of his style of play and movements with Michael Ballack.

"There were some links about him all the time with maybe a move to the German league so we were well aware of him and his talent. Sometimes I don't know why things worked out as he wished and everyone wished but he is on loan now and doing well.

"He is leaving his footprints there and it would be unfair to judge him from TV, hearsay and what people say about him. I like to work with players and give my opinion then. Maybe also pretty quick but also from a direct impression.

"This is what I don't have. I don't know what the idea is, my opinion is or the club's opinion is. There's no decision made yet."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33685584
Transfer News

Report: Blues Eye Up France Star Varane

sipa_33304720
News

Report: Loftus-Cheek Determined To Prove Himself

pjimage (1)
News

Report: Tuchel To Give Bakayoko And Loftus-Cheek Chance In Pre-Season

sipa_33773723
Transfer News

Report: Premier League Clubs Are Interested In Sergio Ramos This Summer - Chelsea Could Make Move

pjimage
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Show Interest In Hakim Ziyech And Tiemoue Bakayoko

sipa_33377685
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea To Turn Interest To Robert Lewandowski

e9946740019ac8cb3c96d85d8230e779
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Round Up / Wednesday 23 June: Azpilicueta Starts As Spain Smash Slovakia, Havertz Bags As Germany Draw and France Advance

sipa_33188315
News

Chelsea Legend Takes a Step Closer To His Dream Of Managing The Blues