Romelu Lukaku is determined to 'make it' at Chelsea and will hold talks with the new ownership, Todd Boehly's consortium, 'immediately', according to reports.

The 29-year-old had a fairly miserable first season at the Blues, scoring 15 goals in 44 appearances since his record move from Inter Milan.

As per the Evening Standard, Lukaku's representatives are seeking talks with the Chelsea ownership but he remains determined to make it work at the club.

Recent reports have stated that Inter Milan are eyeing up a sensational return for the Belgian, but can only afford to make a loan move for their former star.

Kai Havertz displaced Lukaku in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI for much of the season, but the forward worked his way back into the squad as he scored twice against Wolverhampton Wanderers before netting against Leeds United the following game.

Showing promise towards the end of the season, Lukaku could use his form to push on and into his second season back at Chelsea as he remains 'determined' to prove his worth and not go down as another failed number 9 at Stamford Bridge.

Boehly's consortium will sit down with several players, as well as head coach Tuchel, to discuss the plans going forward.

Chelsea are in need of a rebuild, focusing on bringing in defensive reinforcements this summer due to the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Therefore, it is unlikely that they will let Lukaku leave without recouping a huge part of the near £100 million fee that they brought him in for last summer.

