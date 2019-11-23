Absolute Chelsea
Report: Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard's Chelsea fell to their second defeat on the road in the Premier League on Saturday to Manchester City. 

The defeat means Manchester City climb into third to overtake the Blues, who fall into fourth spot - still seven points clear of fifth. 

N'Golo Kante opened the scoring after a bright start from the visitors, but a deflected Kevin De Bruyne effort and Riyad Mahrez's curling strike handed City all three points at the Etihad. 

Frank Lampard made little changes to his starting XI in Manchester that beat Crystal Palace before the international break. Mason Mount was dropped to the bench, whilst Jorginho came back into midfield after suspension, alongside N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

It was a shaky start from the Blues in the opening few minutes, but Frank Lampard's side grew into the end-to-end game quickly. 

Emerson, Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham all had efforts before Chelsea took the lead.

N'Golo Kante scored on his 150th appearance for the Blues after a magnificent ball from Mateo Kovacic in the midfield found the Frenchman, who dinked it over Ederson.

Chelsea
Chelsea celebrating after N'Golo Kante gave Frank Lampard's side the lead in Manchester.Getty Images

But it wasn't the same Chelsea from then on, and an error in the middle of the park cost the visitors' once again.

The ball fell to Kevin De Bruyne, who hit it at goal, and a deflection took it away from Kepa Arrizabalaga. An unfortunate goal to concede, but it highlighted another error.

Riyad Mahrez bagged the winner in the end, after he curled it past Kepa Arrizabalaga in the first-half. 

The Algerian cut in between Emerson and Mateo Kovacic and drifted into the box, and found the net, via Fikayo Tomori's legs. 

Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez jumping for joy at Etihad after putting Man City ahead despite going behind midway through the first-half.Getty Images

Chelsea slip down to fourth in the Premier League, and take their third defeat of the season, their second away from home this term under Frank Lampard. 

Lampard will be eager to iron out the errors which continue to haunt Chelsea, particularly against the established top-six sides. 

Valencia is next for Chelsea in the Champions League. Next up in the Premier League is a London derby at Stamford Bridge next weekend against West Ham.

