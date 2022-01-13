Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City vs Chelsea to go Ahead Despite Covid-19 Outbreak

Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester City at the weekend is still expected to go ahead despite the recent Covid outbreak within Pep Guardiola's squad.

The Blues travel to Manchester on Saturday morning for a 12:30 kick-off in the top of the table clash.

As per the Times, the match is still set to go ahead despite the Covid outbreak within Guardiola's side.

imago1006859487h

The Spanish manager along with seven first team players missed the Citizen's FA Cup third round clash against Swindon Town last Friday as twenty three staff members also tested positive.

Manchester City have not named those who tested positive for Covid-19 but several first team players did not travel to Swindon whilst a number of under-23 players also tested positive.

Read More

They are expected to come out of isolation this week as it ends after seven days, provided the person tests negative on day six or seven..

imago1009095747h

This means that Guardiola could return to Manchester City training on Thursday if he returns a negative test.

Chelsea will be with N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva barring any last minute changes as the pair returned for the Blues against Tottenham, having completed a period of self isolation after testing positive for Covid as well.

Chelsea can go seven points behind Manchester City with a win, whilst a loss would see City extend their lead to a whopping 13 points over Thomas Tuchel's second placed side. Liverpool sit third, having a game in hand but are currently 11 points off the top spot.

imago1006859416h
