Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Is Set To Complete His Medical Today Ahead Of His Move To Chelsea

English international Raheem Sterling is set to have his medical in London today after Manchester City and Chelsea agreed a fee of £47.5 million.

According to Matt Law, Sterling is in London awaiting his medical exam, so that he can meet up with the Chelsea squad out in America to join the Blues on their pre-season tour.

IMAGO / PA Images

With personal terms and a fee between the two clubs agreed, the medical is the only thing in his way from leaving the English champions Manchester City.

The 27-year-old saw great success with the Manchester club, winning two Premier League titles, three League cups, and one community shield.

Sterling became a key player under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola a few years back, however, the English forward has seen less game time in the last few seasons causing him to push the move to Chelsea.

IMAGO / PA Images

Gametime should not become an issue at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admires the player and in talks with Sterling has confirmed that he will see regular game time on the left-hand side with the Blues.

Now that his contract is sorted, Sterling will become the highest-paid player at Chelsea with a salary of £300,000 a week on a five-year deal.

