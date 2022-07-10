Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Is Set To Complete His Medical Today Ahead Of His Move To Chelsea

English international Raheem Sterling is set to have his medical in London today after Manchester City and Chelsea agreed a fee of £47.5 million.

According to Matt Law, Sterling is in London awaiting his medical exam, so that he can meet up with the Chelsea squad out in America to join the Blues on their pre-season tour.

Raheem Sterling

With personal terms and a fee between the two clubs agreed, the medical is the only thing in his way from leaving the English champions Manchester City. 

The 27-year-old saw great success with the Manchester club, winning two Premier League titles, three League cups, and one community shield. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sterling became a key player under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola a few years back, however, the English forward has seen less game time in the last few seasons causing him to push the move to Chelsea. 

Raheem Sterling

Gametime should not become an issue at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admires the player and in talks with Sterling has confirmed that he will see regular game time on the left-hand side with the Blues.

Now that his contract is sorted, Sterling will become the highest-paid player at Chelsea with a salary of £300,000 a week on a five-year deal. 

                                                Read More Chelsea News

Cesar Azpilicueta
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Must Sign Replacement For Cesar Azpilicueta Before Being Open To Negotiations With Barcelona

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Manchester City Target Chelsea Transfer Favourite Jules Kounde

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
imago1011743267h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Approach For Aymeric Laporte Rejected By Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards5 hours ago
Azpilicueta
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Want £8 million For Cesar Azpilicueta If Barcelona Looks To Sign The Spaniard

By Connor Dossi-White7 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Features/Opinions

Opinion: What To Expect From Manchester City Superstar Raheem Sterling

By Kieran Neller21 hours ago
Dayot Upamecano
Transfer News

Chelsea Interested In Bayern Munich Star Dayot Upamecano As The German Side Look Poised To Sign Juventus Ace Matthijs de Ligt

By Kieran Neller21 hours ago
Kante Azpi
Transfer News

Report: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal Considering Approach For Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante

By Kieran Neller22 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

News: Chelsea Reach Total Agreement With Manchester City To Sign English Forward Raheem Sterling

By Connor Dossi-White22 hours ago