Report: Manchester United Set to Appoint an Interim Manager Ahead of Chelsea Clash Following Solskjaer Dismissal

Manchester United are set to appoint an interim manager ahead of their clash with Chelsea in the Premier League next weekend.

The news comes after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed as manager of the Red Devils.

As per Jason Burt of the Telegraph, Manchester United are looking to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season.

Michael Carrick will take charge of the side as a caretaker as they face Villarreal in midweek before they announce an interim manager until the end of the season.

Early contenders for the job include Laurent Blanc, who was previously linked with the head coach role at Chelsea before Frank Lampard's appointment, whilst Ralf Rangnick is also linked - previously rejecting the interim job at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea face Manchester United next weekend as the Red Devils travel to Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side sit top of the Premier League, four points ahead of Liverpool in second whilst Manchester United are 12 points behind the Blues in 7th place, as things stand.

A new man will be in the dugout as they travel to Stamford Bridge next weekend, with Chelsea looking to take advantage of the uncertainty to extend their lead at the top of the table, however it is unclear as to who will lead United.

