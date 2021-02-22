NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Report: Marcos Alonso open to signing new contract at Chelsea

Marcos Alonso is eyeing a contract extension at Chelsea after coming back into contention under new boss Thomas Tuchel. 

The 30-year-old made only three appearances under Frank Lampard following the summer arrival of Ben Chilwell from Leicester City.

However since Tuchel has arrived at the club at the end of January, Alonso has come back into the fold under the German.

barnsley-v-chelsea-the-emirates-fa-cup-fifth-round (3)

And as per the Sun, Alonso now wants to stay at the club beyond the summer of 2023 when his initial deal is set to expire.

Alonso was considering and working on an exit during Lampard's tenure, but he is now 'hoping' to be handed a one-year extension by the club.

He has been linked with moves to Atletico Madrid and Barcelona during the January transfer window.

chelsea-v-newcastle-united-premier-league (14)
fbl-eng-pr-southampton-chelsea (14)

Alonso netted in Chelsea's 2-0 victory against Burnley last month and has been preferred to Chilwell in the three-back system. But Tuchel has insisted that it is all tactical.

"Marcos did not play a lot but it’s his key position, his best position.

"I know Marcos is used to playing this role, on the left side all alone and he has a good timing for arriving in the box.

"In the end we are very happy he could score the second goal to finish the game."

