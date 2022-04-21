Report: Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck 'Deeply Aware' of Responsibility in Choosing Next Chelsea Owner

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck and director Marina Granovskaia are among those in charge of decision making over who is the next owner of the west London side.

The European champions have been up for sale ever since current owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government for his alleged 'close ties' to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Since then, bids to take over the club have been reduced to a preferred shortlist, with the preferred bid to be announced as soon as possible.

IMAGO / PA Images

As reported by the Telegraph, both Buck and Granovskaia, who are involved in the decision making process, are 'deeply aware' of the responsibility on their shoulders when it comes to picking the new owners of the club.

Current owner Abramovich took over the club in 2003 and has since been largely responsible for the club's transformation into one of the best clubs in world football.

As a result, Blues fans will be praying for a suitable prospective owner to take over from the Russian businessman.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It was recently reported, by GOAL, that a new marquee summer signing at the end of the season is expected to be sanctioned by whoever takes over the club, which will excite fans.

The Times also report that the club insist they will base their decision on the new owner based on the west London side's future.

They insist they will prioritise the guardianship of the club rather than giving it to the highest bidder.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube