Marina Granovskaia is very likely to leave Chelsea once Roman Abramovich's 19-year ownership comes to an end, according to reports.

The 47-year-old has been Abramovich's right-hand woman at Stamford Bridge, dealing with each and every manager that has walked in and out of the doors in west London. She has become a shrewd and respected individual in the boardroom.

But her time at the Club is coming to an end. After Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government on Thursday, having his assets frozen, the writing is all but on the wall for Granovskaia.

According to the Telegraph, as bids and interest is lodged to the Raine Group, it now appears 'extremely unlikely' that ay incoming individual or group would keep Granovskaia due to her long-standing relationship with Abramovich which goes back 20 years.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel admitted earlier this week he hoped Granovskaia could remain, along with Petr Cech, but acknowledged the decision is not down to him.

"This will not be my choice. This is part of it. I can only tell you until now it was an excellent relationship that worked so well for me and also hopefully the two others to take these decisions and have updates in a small circle of communication and responsibility.

"Hopefully it will stay like this but I have no influence in it, no information if it will.”

Cech's future is uncertain, as is the rest of the squad's and club staff. Pat Nevin has confirmed several members of staff have already been 'partially laid off' following the Government's sanctions on Abramovich.

For now, who stays and goes at Chelsea is the least of their concerns. It's now about securing the Club's short-term and long-term future.

