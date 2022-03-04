Report: Marina Granovskaia Facing Dilemma Over Chelsea Future as Roman Abramovich Set to Sell Club

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is facing a dilemma over her future at the club after Roman Abramovich listed the Blues for sale, according to reports.

The owner confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

After his statement on Wednesday evening, parties interested in buying the Club have started to become public.

IMAGO / LaPresse

As per the Telegraph, this will leave Granovskaia, Abramovich's aid, with a dilemma as several parties would be open to the prospect of the director staying.

She has worked with Abramovich for 20 years and was thought to depart once the Russian sells the club, but now there is a chance that she could remain at Chelsea under a new ownership.

Marina was given an official role at the club in 2010 as an official representative before, Three years later in 2013, she was handed a position on Chelsea's board which has seen her go onto become a respected and shrewd operator in the boardroom.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

This could be a positive for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who has previously praised Granovskaia for their close relationship.

Previously, he said: "There are no messages to the board or to Marina. If I want to get a message to the board or to Marina I can go to my phone and call her.

It was recently reported that she is set to leave the club with Abramovich but this may not be the case anymore, depending on the views of the incoming Chelsea owners.