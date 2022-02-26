Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech will handed the keys to the decision-making at Chelsea following Roman Abramovich's relinquishment of stewardship to the Foundation.

Abramovich dropped a statement on Saturday evening to dramatically confirm he had handed over the runnings of the football club to the Foundation, which is headed by Chairman Bruce Buck.

John Devine, Emma Hayes, Piara Powar, Paul Ramos and Sir Hugh Robertson are all also Foundation Trustees, who will take care of the decisions instead of Abramovich.

The statement read: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

The senior team at the club remains the same with Buck, Marina Granovskaia, Guy Laurence, Eugene Tenenbaum all making up the board of directors. The Chelsea Foundation Trustees will be passed on Abramovich's vote.

As Abramovich passes on the stewardship, Matt Law reports that all footballing matters, which include transfers, contracts and managerial decisions will be left to director Marina Granovskaia and technical and performance advisor Petr Cech, both of whom are not trustees.

Chelsea insist the club is not for sale as Abramovich takes a step back to protect the club following calls from the MPs to strip the Russian-born ownership of the club.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Abramovich's statement didn't make it clear as to how long-term this decision is of relinquishing his stewardship, however the club insist it's not sale and isn't for sale.

He could still be sanctioned for his alleged links to the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine as conflicts continue. Abramovich has strongly denied close links to Putin.

For now, whatever could happen from here on in remains unclear. But what is certain, Abramovich still owns Chelsea and can continue to invest as long as he isn't sanctioned, he just isn't involved in any of the decision-making.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube