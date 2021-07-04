Report: Marina Granovskaia Sends Classy Message to Injured Chelsea Target Leonardo Spinazzola

He won't be joining Chelsea this summer, that's for sure.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has sent a message to Leonardo Spinazzola after he broken his Achilles tendon while playing for Italy at the European Championships.

Thomas Tuchel's side had been linked with the AS Roma star as the German looked to bolster his side ahead of the new season.

But he picked up a bad injury during Italy's 2-1 win over Belgium, breaking his Achilles tendon which is set to keep him sidelined for five months at least.

And the messages and calls flooded in for the Italian, wishing him well in his recovery and Chelsea were one of the clubs to show their class.

Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA

As per Angelo Mangiante of Sky Italy, director Granovskaia was one of many to send Spinazzola a message following his injury which will keep him sidelined for a long period of time.

He claims Chelsea were one of the clubs 'most interested' in the Italian defender this summer prior to his injury.

Spinazzola had been a revelation at the Euros this summer which has seen Italy progress into the semi-finals of the tournament.

(Photo by Vedran Galijas/Just Pictures/Sipa USA)

But he will miss the remainder of the tournament through injury.

Spinazzola is hoping to return soon after penning a message following the injury setback. He said: “I’m sure I’ll be back soon! Impossible is nothing with this team spirit."

MORE: Chelsea's new 2021/22 away kit has been leaked

MORE: Report / Chelsea trigger contract extension for Tiemoue Bakayoko amid AC Milan interest

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube