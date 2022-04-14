Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Marquee Summer Signing 'Likely to be Sanctioned' by New Chelsea Owner

The prospective new Chelsea owner, whoever it may be, is likely to sanction a new marquee signing this summer, according to reports.

The west London side is currently in the process of a takeover, with today, Thursday 14 April, the deadline for final bids from the four shortlisted preferred bidding parties.

As per the Times, a preferred bidder is expected to be announced as early as next week, after the selection process has gone on for over a month now.

imago1010338772h

As per GOAL, whoever the future owner of the club may be is likely to sanction a new marquee summer signing.

The report goes on to state three players, all of whom carry big price tags, who are all on the European champions' radar ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sevilla's Jules Kounde, West Ham's Declan Rice and Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni are all a part of the trio who Chelsea have their eyes on.

So far, Thomas Tuchel's side are unable to negotiate contracts with their own players, let alone new prospective signings, but a new big money signing is expected to be announced in the summer.

pjimage (15)

A far as outgoings are concerned, defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract in the summer and have all been linked with a number of clubs.

The latter has reportedly already agreed to join FC Barcelona, who are also interested in Rudiger.

Azpilicueta, on the other hand, has a clause in his contract that has been triggered which should see him stay at Stamford Bridge for another season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011277357h
Transfer News

Revealed: The Four Clubs Interested in Signing Antonio Rudiger as Chelsea Takeover Situation Drags on

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1010338772h
News

Revealed: How Chelsea Will Decide on Their Preferred Bidder to Take Over Club

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010500719h
News

Report: All Four Bidding Parties to Buy Chelsea Confirm They Will Make Cash-Only Offers

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011289570h
News

Revealed: When Chelsea Are Expected to Confirm Preferred Takeover Bidder

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011266925h
News

Mason Mount Included in Champions League XI Despite Chelsea's European Exit

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011271447h
News

Vinicius Jr Sends Message to Reece James After Chelsea's 5-4 Aggregate Loss to Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011192498h
News

Lord Karan Bilimoria Insists Ricketts Family Offer to Buy Chelsea Was Too Good to Resist

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011277287h
News

'We Outplayed Them' - Antonio Rudiger on Chelsea's Narrow Defeat to Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago