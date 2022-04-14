Report: Marquee Summer Signing 'Likely to be Sanctioned' by New Chelsea Owner

The prospective new Chelsea owner, whoever it may be, is likely to sanction a new marquee signing this summer, according to reports.

The west London side is currently in the process of a takeover, with today, Thursday 14 April, the deadline for final bids from the four shortlisted preferred bidding parties.

As per the Times, a preferred bidder is expected to be announced as early as next week, after the selection process has gone on for over a month now.

As per GOAL, whoever the future owner of the club may be is likely to sanction a new marquee summer signing.

The report goes on to state three players, all of whom carry big price tags, who are all on the European champions' radar ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Sevilla's Jules Kounde, West Ham's Declan Rice and Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni are all a part of the trio who Chelsea have their eyes on.

So far, Thomas Tuchel's side are unable to negotiate contracts with their own players, let alone new prospective signings, but a new big money signing is expected to be announced in the summer.

A far as outgoings are concerned, defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract in the summer and have all been linked with a number of clubs.

The latter has reportedly already agreed to join FC Barcelona, who are also interested in Rudiger.

Azpilicueta, on the other hand, has a clause in his contract that has been triggered which should see him stay at Stamford Bridge for another season.

