Report: Mason Mount Called Chelsea-Linked Declan Rice Following Champions League Final Win

Chelsea star Mason Mount called West Ham midfielder on FaceTime after his side's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Champions League final, according to reports.

In a nerve-wracking tie against Pep Guardiola's side, Mount delivered the goods by providing the assist for Kai Havertz to bag the winner for the Blues as Thomas Tuchel won his first trophy since his arrival to west London in January.

Rice has attracted interest from several Premier League sides, including Chelsea and Manchester United, after recently rejecting two contract offers at the London Stadium.

As reported by The Athletic, Mount decided to celebrate his biggest career achievement so far by ringing his best friend Rice after the game, possibly in an attempt to lure him to Chelsea, with the West Ham academy graduate being labelled a 'priority signing' in the midfield department for the Blues if they decide to move for reinforcements.

Mount and Rice played at Cobham for several years before the latter was released by Chelsea after being deemed not good enough to make his way through the ranks at the club. A few years on, he is a top target for the Blues ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Rice is 'interested' in listening to any offers submitted for him, and would be 'disappointed' if West Ham refuse to sanction a sale if a club puts a bid in the region of £60 million on the table.

However, it has emerged that Rice will not hand in a transfer request or try and force his way out of West Ham, as the Englishman holds his current employers in high regard.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

