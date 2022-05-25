Skip to main content

Report: Mason Mount Expected to More Than Double Wages in New Chelsea Contract

Chelsea are expected to 'more than double' Mason Mount's wage when the Blues offer him a new contract, according to reports.

The 23-year-old's current deal expires in 2024, having signed a five-year contract back in 2019.

As per Sam Cunningham, Chelsea are expected to offer him more than double his current wage as they look to extend his deal.

imago1012248268h

Reports believe Mount to currently earn between £70,000 to £80,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge, much less than some of his teammates.

Mount was voted as Chelsea's Player of the Season by the Blues fans, showing his value to the side after also lifting the award last year.

The midfielder has had off a fine season, where he registered 11 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League.

Incoming Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and his consortium have reportedly made it a priority to tie down Mount, and fellow academy graduate Reece James, to new contracts when they arrive.

imago1012234864h

It remains to be seen as to where these contract offers stand in terms of priority, with Thomas Tuchel keen to rebuild his squad this summer as the Blues look to add to their team.

Mount is expected to agree to a new deal, admitting that he is living his dream by playing for Chelsea.

"It means so much knowing that the fans have voted for this," he said.

"It's an absolute pleasure to play in front of them every single week. It's been a dream of mine ever since I was six years old."

imago1012046433h
