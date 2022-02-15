Report: Mason Mount Facing Battle Against Time to Return for Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final vs Liverpool

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is facing a battle against time to return for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, according to reports.

The 23-year-old sustained an ankle injury in Saturday's Club World Cup final victory and is set to be out of action.

As per the Athletic, he is facing a battle against time to return for the Carabao Cup final at the end of the month.

The report states that Mount is expected to miss at least two weeks of aciton with the injury, ruling him ut of the Champions League tie against Lille next week.

This will also leave him battling to be fit for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on February 27, a match that Chelsea will be hoping to have their star player back and available for.

The report continues to understand that the injury is not as bad as first feared and not as severe as the ankle injury which kept Romelu Lukaku out for a month in October.

Thomas Tuchel provided an update post-match and offered bad news, as he said: “It was in one of the first actions, he had a run at the back post with Cesar Azpilicueta. They fell and his opponent fell on his ankle and he hurt his ligaments badly. So we have to see.”

He will certainly miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace and will be working as hard as possible to return to action sooner rather than later.

