Chelsea Handed Mason Mount Boost After Club World Cup Final Ankle Injury

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks with an ankle injury, according to reports.

The 23-year-old was forced off in the 31st minute during the Club World Cup final and was seen hobbling around the pitch at full-time as they clinched glory in Abu Dhabi.

Mount left the ground on crutches as the Blues flew back to London following the celebrations at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Thomas Tuchel provided an update post-match and offered bad news, stating: “It was in one of the first actions, he had a run at the back post with Cesar Azpilicueta. They fell and his opponent fell on his ankle and he hurt his ligaments badly. So we have to see.”

Now the Athletic have confirmed the extent of the injury and Mount is set to be out for at least two weeks with the injury 'not as bad as first feared', offering some positive news for the Blues.

That will see him miss their Premier League match against Crystal Palace this weekend, as well as the Champions League last-16 meeting against LOSC Lille at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday.

Mount will face a race against time to be fit for the Carabao Cup final on February 27 at Wembley against Liverpool with the expected time out due to be two weeks, in and around the time the final will be played.

Chelsea will be somewhat relieved that Mount's injury isn't as bad as first feared. Just like they did in the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras, they will have to cope without the England international for the next couple of games.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube