Report: Mason Mount 'Happy' at Chelsea Amid Contract Talks

Mason Mount remains happy at Chelsea despite claims of his unhappiness in west London, according to reports.

The 22-year-old was suggested to be unhappy with his place in the side but those reports have been quickly rubbished.

Mount's deal at Stamford Bridge has two-and-a-half-years left with it set to expire in 2024, but there has been talk of an extension.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Telegraph offered an update on his situation at the club and confirmed he is 'happy' and is enjoying his 'good relationship' with manager Thomas Tuchel.

He is yet to enter contract talks over a fresh deal as of yet but there is 'no rush or sense of panic' regarding his future.

It is likely that talks would begin towards the end of the season as the club prioritise the deals of Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta with their contracts set to expire at the end of the season.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Mount is still working his way back to full fitness after dental surgery following problems with his wisdom teeth.

The Chelsea and England midfielder is also thought to be prioritising winning trophies at the club instead of focusing on a new contract.

Mount recently spoke to L'Equipe regarding his progress and development in the last 12 months.

“In one year, I have improved a lot and gained confidence in myself. As got through in Premier League, I realised that I could do great things. Also, I often take time to study my game and think about how I could improve.

IMAGO / Action Plus

“I must not let three or four games go by without being involved in a goal… In the Premier League, you often only have a chance or two to score per game and I must miss as little as possible. And I have to better analyse the matches to put my teammates in the best possible condition, in order to help them score.

“If you end a season with more than 10 goals and more than 10 assists, that necessarily means that you had a huge influence… Afterwards, as my father always told me, a good offensive player also has to do the dirty work, which is to contribute to the defensive work.”

