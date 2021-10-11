    • October 11, 2021
    Report: Mason Mount in Line to Start For England Against Hungary

    Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount will 'almost certainly' start for England against Hungary on Tuesday, according to reports.

    The midfielder returned from injury for Chelsea against Southampton, helpind the Blues on their way to a 3-1 win.

    As per Sky Kaveh, speaking on Sky Sports News, Mount will be on media duties at England's press conference and is 'almost certain' to start the match.

    The midfielder featured from the bench as England came out 5-0 winners against Andorra, a game in which Ben Chilwell opened the scoring.

    He is set to start the World Cup qualifier against Hungary as England look to keep up their good form.

    The news will be a boost to the Blues, who are keen to see Mount get more game time ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday.

    Thomas Tuchel's side currently sit top of the Premier League and will be looking for another victory on Saturday as they mount a title charge.

    Chilwell could also feature for England as he returned to international action and made back to back goalscoring games against Andorra, following his strike for the Blue against Southampton before the break.

