Report: Mason Mount Injury Latest as Chelsea Midfielder Faces Battle to Return for Crucial Clash

Mason Mount is set to miss between two and three weeks of action for Chelsea with an ankle injury suffered in the Club World Cup final, according to reports.

The midfielder was replaced in the first half and was pictured with an ice pack on his ankle during the celebrations.

As per Nathan Gissing of GianlucaDiMarzio.com, Mount will be sidelined for the next two to three weeks.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

This comes after previous reports stated that the English midfielder would be out for at least two weeks.

Thomas Tuchel provided an update post-match and offered bad news, stating: “It was in one of the first actions, he had a run at the back post with Cesar Azpilicueta. They fell and his opponent fell on his ankle and he hurt his ligaments badly. So we have to see.”

That will see him miss their Premier League match against Crystal Palace this weekend, as well as the Champions League last-16 meeting against LOSC Lille at Stamford Bridge next Tuesday.

Mount will face a race against time to be fit for the Carabao Cup final on February 27 at Wembley against Liverpool with the expected time out due to be two weeks, which is when the final is.

If he is out for closer to three weeks, Mount is in serious danger of missing the clash at Wembley which would be a tremendous blow for the Blues who have relied heavily on him over the past years.

