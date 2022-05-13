Skip to main content

Report: Mason Mount Led Chelsea Players Organising & Paying Youth Team FA Cup Final Tickets

Chelsea's first team players and coaching staff have paid and organised for their academy youngsters to get tickets to attend the FA Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley, with Mason Mount playing a key role, according to reports.

The club are still feeling the repercussions of the sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich, as they are limited to what they can purchase

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea's first team and coaching staff have paid for and organised the academy tickets at Wembley.

imago1011938603h

With Chelsea still under restrictions, the ability to purchase tickets was taken away, so Mount and his teammates will pay for the academy tickets rather than the club, who are unable to do so.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea usually pay for these tickets themselves but now Mount played a key role, along with several other youth team graduates, to organise the tickets for academy director Neil Bath to give out.

imago1011936369h (1)

Thomas Tuchel's side face Liverpool in FA Cup final action on Saturday afternoon, knowing a win will see them lift the trophy for the first time since 2018 despite reaching three consecutive finals.

If the Blues are successful in the final, they can win Tuchel his first domestic trophy after losing in the FA Cup final last year and Carabao Cup final this term.

The first team will share a split of £1 million in reward money, sorted out on a pro-rota basis, if they are successful in the final.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011384606h (1)
News

Chelsea Team News to Face Liverpool: Kovacic & Kante Racing to Be Fit for FA Cup Final

By Matt Debono10 minutes ago
imago1011938975h
News

How Much Chelsea Players Will Earn if They Beat Liverpool in FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011938915h
News

Christian Pulisic: Chelsea Competing Against Eachother for FA Cup Final Place vs Liverpool

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011935901h
News

Christian Pulisic Hails Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku After Finding Goalscoring Form

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011941258h
Transfer News

Romelu Lukaku's Agent Cannot Talk to AC Milan or Inter About Transfer During Chelsea Takeover

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011776242h
Transfer News

Report: West Ham Set to Deny Chelsea Target Declan Rice Transfer After Fresh Contract Offer Rejection

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011941282h
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta 'Wating for New Chelsea Owners' to Ask for Transfer Amid Barcelona Interest

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011278093h
Transfer News

Saul's Brother Confirms Atletico Madrid Return Following Chelsea Loan

By Nick Emms3 hours ago