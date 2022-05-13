Chelsea's first team players and coaching staff have paid and organised for their academy youngsters to get tickets to attend the FA Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley, with Mason Mount playing a key role, according to reports.

The club are still feeling the repercussions of the sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich, as they are limited to what they can purchase

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea's first team and coaching staff have paid for and organised the academy tickets at Wembley.

With Chelsea still under restrictions, the ability to purchase tickets was taken away, so Mount and his teammates will pay for the academy tickets rather than the club, who are unable to do so.

Chelsea usually pay for these tickets themselves but now Mount played a key role, along with several other youth team graduates, to organise the tickets for academy director Neil Bath to give out.

Thomas Tuchel's side face Liverpool in FA Cup final action on Saturday afternoon, knowing a win will see them lift the trophy for the first time since 2018 despite reaching three consecutive finals.

If the Blues are successful in the final, they can win Tuchel his first domestic trophy after losing in the FA Cup final last year and Carabao Cup final this term.

The first team will share a split of £1 million in reward money, sorted out on a pro-rota basis, if they are successful in the final.

