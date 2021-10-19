    • October 19, 2021
    Report: Mason Mount Makes Chelsea Demand Ahead of New Contract Offer

    Author:

    Chelsea's Mason Mount has made a demand to the club as the Blues look to extend the 22-year-old's contract with the club.

    The midfielder has shown his qualities for both club and country over the past year, lifting the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea before reaching the Euro 2020 final with England.

    Chelsea are set to offer Mount a new contract but, as per Goal, there is a demand that the Blues must meet for the midfielder to sign.

    pjimage (31)

    The report states that Mount 'loves' Chelsea and would be 'delighted' to renew his contract.

    However, he understands that he deserves to be valued alongside the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who are amongst the top earners at the club.

    Mount, on the other hand, is one of the lowest earners at Chelsea on £75,000 a week.

    The Englishman has just over two and a half years on his current deal and whilst there hasn't been a formal contract offer for the midfielder, the Blues are preparing to open talks.

    Chelsea will first be looking to sort out the future of their defensive players as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract next summer.

