    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Mason Mount Poised for England Start Against Hungary

    Author:

    Chelsea's Mason Mount is in line to start for England in the country's World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday, according to reports.

    The midfielder returned from injury for Chelsea against Southampton, helpind the Blues on their way to a 3-1 win.

    As per the Guardian, Mount is 'poised to start' for the Three Lions.

    sipa_34578583

    The midfielder featured from the bench as England came out 5-0 winners against Andorra, a match in which Ben Chilwell opened the scoring.

    The news of Mount starting will be a boost to the Blues, who are keen to see Mount get more game time ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday.

    The 22-year-old has revealed that he is feeling 'more energetic' after returning from injury.

    sipa_35371694 (1)

    "After an experience like that and how far we got, it does take some time to get over it and reflect," said Mount in an England press conference. "But as soon as the next season starts, that’s behind you.

    "Maybe physically there can still be a toll, even though you’ve had a break.

    "I missed a week with a little injury at Chelsea but to get back and be in the England squad, that little break makes you feel more energetic and gives you that little boost. I don’t want to miss any game but it does help sometimes to take a step back and let yourself recover."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    pjimage (31)
    News

    Report: Mason Mount Poised for England Start Against Hungary

    42 seconds ago
    Kounde cover 1
    Transfer News

    Sevilla President Reveals Why Chelsea's £42.5M Jules Kounde Bid Was Rejected

    20 minutes ago
    sipa_35524140 (1)
    News

    Timo Werner Wants to be Trusted by Thomas Tuchel Following Germany Brace

    55 minutes ago
    mk-dons-v-chelsea-xi-pre-season-friendly
    News

    Former Blue Eddie Newton Reveals Pride in Chelsea Loan System

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35236800 (4)
    News

    Revealed: Thomas Tuchel Open to 'Different Things' to Keep Winning Mentality at Chelsea

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35524144
    News

    Timo Werner On Reacting to Criticism Following Germany Brace vs North Macedonia

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35519780
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Tuesday 12 October

    2 hours ago
    sipa_34788150
    News

    Olivier Giroud Opens Up On 'Difficult' Decision to Leave Chelsea

    3 hours ago