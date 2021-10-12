Report: Mason Mount Poised for England Start Against Hungary

Chelsea's Mason Mount is in line to start for England in the country's World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday, according to reports.

The midfielder returned from injury for Chelsea against Southampton, helpind the Blues on their way to a 3-1 win.

As per the Guardian, Mount is 'poised to start' for the Three Lions.

SIPA USA

The midfielder featured from the bench as England came out 5-0 winners against Andorra, a match in which Ben Chilwell opened the scoring.

The news of Mount starting will be a boost to the Blues, who are keen to see Mount get more game time ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has revealed that he is feeling 'more energetic' after returning from injury.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"After an experience like that and how far we got, it does take some time to get over it and reflect," said Mount in an England press conference. "But as soon as the next season starts, that’s behind you.

"Maybe physically there can still be a toll, even though you’ve had a break.

"I missed a week with a little injury at Chelsea but to get back and be in the England squad, that little break makes you feel more energetic and gives you that little boost. I don’t want to miss any game but it does help sometimes to take a step back and let yourself recover."



