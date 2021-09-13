Report: Mason Mount Set to Be Rewarded With New Lucrative Chelsea Contract

Chelsea are ready to start negotiations with Mason Mount over a new contract at the club, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength since being integrated to the first-team setup by former manager Frank Lampard in 2019, as he has established his status as one of the club's best and most consistent performers over the past year.

With his current deal running until 2024, his boyhood side are keen to secure his future by offering him a lucrative contract extension and tie him down in west London for another couple of years.

As reported by 90min, Chelsea are holding talks with Mount's entourage, which includes his father Tony, to renew his current deal, which would see the midfielder double his wages to around £150,000-per-week.

It has further been stated that there is no indication from either party that there will be any hiccups in agreeing a contract extension before the turn of the year.

The Blues have been impressed how Mount has made himself a crucial first-team player after emerging through the youth ranks at Cobham, where he joined as a six-year-old.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has previously heaped immense praise on the England international, who registered nine goals and nine assists in 54 appearances across all competitions last season.

The German boss said: "He (Mount) is incredibly talented and even more importantly, he has the personality at a very young age to keep his feet on the ground, to arrive every day with a smile on his face.

"Mason (Mount) is simply happy to be out there on the pitch and playing football. It doesn't make a difference if he is playing short-sided games, or four against four or if he plays out there in boxes.

"It's what he (Mount) would do if he was not a professional player - he would be in the park and would do the same stuff, and I have a feeling he is very aware of how he arrived at this point in his career.

"It makes him (Mount) very self-confident, it makes him appear very humble and very hungry to learn, and these are the big circumstances to have a big career. He is crucial for our game, he is an absolutely key player, and he deserves all the support that we give him."

