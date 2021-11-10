Report: Mason Mount Set to Miss England International Duty

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is set to miss England's November international break as it has been reported that he is doubtful for the Three Lions' clash against San Marino on Monday.

The 22-year-old has missed several Chelsea matches including a trip to Newcastle United and Malmo before returning as a substitute against Burnley.

And as per Standard Sport, Mount is ruled out of the match against Albania on Friday and could be set to miss Monday's clash against San Marino, not joining up with the England squad at all.

This comes after reports that Mount is 'certain' to miss the match on Friday, after not arriving to the England squad yet.

Mount had his wisdom teeth removed on Tuesday, which he has been struggling in pain with which saw him miss several Chelsea matches.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Mount was in pain, causing him to miss games as he said: “It’s a bit of a tricky one. He was ill.

"The reason was the tooth. This exists. This is the reason for the illness and feeling of illness. It is a bit of an infection. He was back in training today and yesterday. He lost a bit of weight, he could not eat properly so he takes medication. Let’s see. He is in the squad for tomorrow. He can play some minutes but we will need to wait for the reaction because it seems like some proper treatment needs to be done.”

