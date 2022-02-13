Skip to main content
Report: Mason Mount to Have Scan After Club World Cup Final Substitution

Chelsea attacker Mason Mount is set to have a scan on his ankle after he was substituted in the Club World Cup final on Saturday, according to reports.

The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in extra time thanks to Kai Havertz's late penalty, meaning they won the trophy for the very first time.

However, Mount was forced off with an injury after just half an hour of the game.

imago1009797506h

According to The Athletic the 23-year-old will have a scan on his right ankle, with him believed to have badly hurt his ligaments.

Christian Pulisic was the player who replaced him in the first half of the match, with Mount walking off the pitch gingerly and spotted leaving the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium on crutches.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel also spoke on the injury as he said: "Mason was injured, in one of the very first scenes where he made a run to the far post with Azpi.

"They both fell and his opponent fell on his ankle and he hurt his ligaments badly, so we have to see. He came straight to me and said he does not feel good, it felt painful."

imago1008930631h

Romelu Lukaku scored his second goal in two games as he opened the scoring against Palmeiras with a thumping header.

The Brazilian outfit then equalised from the spot just a few minutes later through Raphael Veiga after Thiago Silva was penalised for a handball.

With the score level at the end of the 90 extra time was required, and Havertz stepped up in the 117th minute to win the title for Chelsea.

News

