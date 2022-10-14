Report: Mason Mount To Undergo Scan For Thigh Issue

Taken off against AC Milan at half-time on Tuesday, a thigh issue for Mason Mount initially thought to be minor is still lingering. It is not thought to be a long-term issue, but Chelsea are set to every necessary precaution with their young midfielder.

According to Simon Johnson of the Athletic, the 23-year-old will undergo a scan on Saturday to determine the severity of this thigh problem. The injury is still thought to be very minor but the club and the player are hoping for a bit more clarity from this scan.

The Blues are traveling to Villa Park on Sunday to take on Steven Gerrard's side and there is still hope that Mount will be able to be involved in some capacity, though this is certainly dependent on the results of Saturday's scan.

Given all the other current injuries he is dealing with, Graham Potter will be desperate for good news regarding Mount's injury. The midfielder will be as well, considering the upcoming fixtures for Chelsea as well as the World Cup on the horizon.

Following a disappointing start to the campaign, Mount is just beginning to pick up form, so any forced absence would be a crushing blow to himself and his club.

