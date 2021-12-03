Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Mateo Kovacic 'Close' to Chelsea Return Despite West Ham Absence

Author:

Mateo Kovacic is 'pretty close' to making his Chelsea return despite not being in the squad to face West Ham United on Saturday, according to reports.

The Croatian international has been ruled out of the match against West Ham, as Thomas Tuchel confirmed.

However, as per Nizaar Kinsella, Kovacic is close to returning for the Blues.

imago1007511614h

Taking to Twitter, the journalist wrote: "Understand that Kovacic is pretty close but you can't rush it with muscle injuries."

This comes after Tuchel's comments, stating that the Blues are missing their midfield maestro.

He said: "Every player (out) is a player too much. It is a lot of midfield players. It has been many days without Kova, we miss him.

Read More

imago1007585106h

"We can’t wait for Kova and N’G to come back. It is a very important part of the season and our games. The midfield role is where we miss the experience and the leadership qualities of the guys who are out."

Chelsea will be hoping to have their midfielder back as they face a tricky fixture schedule, playing nine games in the month of December.

The Blues looked underwhelming as their midfield looked weak against Watford in midweek, with Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Kovacic all unavailable for the fixture.

More Chelsea coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007587417h
News

Report: Mateo Kovacic 'Close' to Chelsea Return Despite West Ham Absence

1 minute ago
imago0048869977h
Match Coverage

Preview: West Ham vs Chelsea | Premier League

31 minutes ago
imago1008236276h
News

Thomas Tuchel Respons to Ralf Rangnick's Surprising Chelsea Comment Following Man Utd Appointment

1 hour ago
imago1006517873h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Influence Since Injury Return

1 hour ago
imago1008325309h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Chelsea Face Big Challenges in Busy Period

2 hours ago
imago1006597554h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals Chelsea Boost as Trio Deemed Fit to Face West Ham

2 hours ago
imago1008389336h
News

'Very Good' - Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on David Moyes & West Ham

3 hours ago
pjimage (7)
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Quartet Unavailable for West Ham Clash

3 hours ago