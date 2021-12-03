Report: Mateo Kovacic 'Close' to Chelsea Return Despite West Ham Absence

Mateo Kovacic is 'pretty close' to making his Chelsea return despite not being in the squad to face West Ham United on Saturday, according to reports.

The Croatian international has been ruled out of the match against West Ham, as Thomas Tuchel confirmed.

However, as per Nizaar Kinsella, Kovacic is close to returning for the Blues.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Taking to Twitter, the journalist wrote: "Understand that Kovacic is pretty close but you can't rush it with muscle injuries."

This comes after Tuchel's comments, stating that the Blues are missing their midfield maestro.

He said: "Every player (out) is a player too much. It is a lot of midfield players. It has been many days without Kova, we miss him.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"We can’t wait for Kova and N’G to come back. It is a very important part of the season and our games. The midfield role is where we miss the experience and the leadership qualities of the guys who are out."

Chelsea will be hoping to have their midfielder back as they face a tricky fixture schedule, playing nine games in the month of December.

The Blues looked underwhelming as their midfield looked weak against Watford in midweek, with Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Kovacic all unavailable for the fixture.

More Chelsea coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube