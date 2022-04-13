Skip to main content
Report: Maurizio Sarri Targets Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Initial Loan at Lazio

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is targetting a loan move for Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek at Lazio, according to reports in Italy.

The Cobham graduate has found an increased amount of game time in recent weeks, starring as the Blues travelled to face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, he could be on the move this summer as Sarri has identified Loftus-Cheek as a potential loan signing.

imago1011278264h

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Get Football News Italy, Sarri has identified Loftus-Cheek as a 'dream signing' to replace Sergey Milinkovic-Savic in midfield.

The report states that the likes of Allan and Dries Mertens have also been mentioned but Sarri sees Loftus-Cheek as the perfect replacement and a 'dream signing' for the summer.

However, any move would depend on the exit of Milinkovic-Savic, who could be set to depart Rome.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is further reported that Lazio would likely ask for an initial loan deal rather than a permanent signing from the off.

imago1011266184h

With the World Cup in winter of 2022, Loftus-Cheek could move for even more regular first team football in a bid to work his way into Gareth Southgate's England plans.

Thomas Tuchel has recently praise Loftus-Cheek for his adaptability as he has been utilised at wing-back in recent weeks.

"The role was a bit different as a wing-back today," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app. "We wanted him to be inside almost as a number 8 and drive with the ball.

"We tried it, he accepted it and made the most of it. Was a very good performance."

The Englishman played some of his best football under Sarri before suffering a career changing injury, which saw him later shipped out on loan before returning under Tuchel.

