Report: Mbuyamba's Role in Chelsea Squad Revealed, January Loan Move Possible

Chelsea youngster Xavier Mbuyamba's role at Chelsea has been revealed as the youngster began training with the first team squad.

The Dutch 19-year-old joined Chelsea from Barcelona's academy in 2020 and is yet to feature for the first team.

As per football.london, Mbuyamba will stay and train with the first team until the winter transfer window.

The defender will however, continue to get regular minutes for the Development Squad as he has been doing this season.

The report continues to suggest that the club will re-evaluate Mbuyamba's position in January and decide whether he goes out on loan for the remainder of the season.

A lot can change between now and January and Mbuyamba could make his Chelsea debut if he impresses in training under Thomas Tuchel.

However, it would be difficult to dislodge any of the Blues' senior defenders this season, who have only conceded one goal in five Premier League matches so far this season.

However, there is a pathway if the defender impresses as has been shown in recent seasons, most recently with Trevoh Chalobah proving his worth and earning his way into Tuchel's squad.

