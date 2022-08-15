Report: Michael Edwards turns down Chelsea Director of Football Opportunity
Chelsea's hunt for a new Sporting Director has taken a hit as Michael Edwards has rejected the offer of the position at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea have been actively searching for a new name to take the title of Sporting Director following Marina Granovskaia's departure from the club in July.
Along with Edwards, the hierarchy at Chelsea have reportedly held interest in a host of new names to take the vacant position, including Monaco's Paul Mitchell and Luis Campos, who was snapped up by Paris Saint-Germain in June after leaving Lille.
The Blues' new owner Todd Boehly has been in temporary charge of the position while he has been in search of a new appointment.
This morning, Michael Edwards has according to David Ornstein of the Athletic, rejected the opportunity to join Chelsea citing a desire to take a break from football following his departure from Anfield.
Edwards, who joined Liverpool in 2011, is said to have been a key figure in helping transform Liverpool and propel them back to the pinnacle of domestic and European football, with an excellent eye for player recruitment.
With the news of Edwards' Chelsea rejection, Ornstein believes that with the other candidates that Chelsea have on their shortlist currently in a job, their search is likely to continue post-September 1st.
According to the Liverpool Echo, it is not just Chelsea that had been after Edwards' services, with Nice, Newcastle and Real Madrid all keen on bringing him to their club.
With Chelsea currently in a stable position with regards to transfers - talks are ongoing with Leicester for Wesley Fofana and with Barcelona for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - it is unlikely that Chelsea will be in a rush to find another name following Edwards' unfortunate response.
