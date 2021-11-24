Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Mason Mount Prioritising Chelsea Trophies Amid Contract Renewal Rumours

Author:

Chelsea attacker Mason Mount is believed to be prioritising winning trophies for his side amid rumours of him extending his contract at the club, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been a part of the Blues' first team squad since 2019 after an impressive loan spell at Derby County. 

He came off the bench to make his 15th appearance of the season on Tuesday night in Chelsea's 4-0 win against Juventus. 

imago1008213162h

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, both the club and Mount are yet to hold any talks over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Recent rumours suggested that the England international was unhappy at the club, but the Telegraph dismisses these suggestions by stating that he and boss Thomas Tuchel enjoy a good relationship with each other.

He has recently been recovering from dental surgery which saw him leave the England squad during the international break, but he is said to be working hard on regaining fitness to help bring more success to the club.

Read More

Chelsea are expected to begin talks with Mount at the end of the season over a new deal, but there is believed to be no rush from either party to do so.

imago1007849214h

The Cobham academy product has featured 122 times for the club since the start of the 19/20 season, scoring 20 goals and assisting 19.

He also scored his first ever hat trick for the club earlier in the season during the 7-0 thumping of Norwich City.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007480594h
News

Report: Mason Mount Prioritising Chelsea Success Amid Contract Renewal Talks

50 seconds ago
imago1008211878h
News

'Amazing Achievement' - Tuchel Praises Chelsea After Securing Champions League Last-16 Spot

20 minutes ago
imago1008213197h
News

Report: Chelsea Sweating on Ben Chilwell Scans Amid Fears of ACL Injury

30 minutes ago
imago1008209801h
News

'It’s Very Emotional' - Trevoh Chalobah Reacts to his Impressive Champions League Debut

40 minutes ago
imago1008209721h
News

'We Are Not Worried' - Thomas Tuchel Responds to Claims Chelsea Play Defensive Football

1 hour ago
imago1007848772h (1)
News

Christian Pulisic Provides Positive Chelsea Fitness Update Ahead of Man United Clash

1 hour ago
imago1008213197h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Ben Chilwell Admission Following Ankle Injury vs Juventus

2 hours ago
imago1008209158h
News

'It Meant a Lot' - Trevoh Chalobah Comments on First Champions League Goal for Chelsea

2 hours ago