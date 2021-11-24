Report: Mason Mount Prioritising Chelsea Success Amid Contract Renewal Talks

Chelsea attacker Mason Mount is believed to be prioritising winning trophies for his side amid rumours of him extending his contract at the club, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been a part of the Blues' first team squad since 2019 after an impressive loan spell at Derby County.

He came off the bench to make his 15th appearance of the season on Tuesday night in Chelsea's 4-0 win against Juventus.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, both the club and Mount are yet to hold any talks over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Recent rumours suggested that the England international was unhappy at the club, but the Telegraph dismisses these suggestions by stating that he and boss Thomas Tuchel enjoy a good relationship with each other.

He has recently been recovering from dental surgery which saw him leave the England squad during the international break, but he is said to be working hard on regaining fitness to help bring more success to the club.

Chelsea are expected to begin talks with Mount at the end of the season over a new deal, but there is believed to be no rush from either party to do so.

The Cobham academy product has featured 122 times for the club since the start of the 19/20 season, scoring 20 goals and assisting 19.

He also scored his first ever hat trick for the club earlier in the season during the 7-0 thumping of Norwich City.

