Report: Neil Bath To Change Roles

Another day, another reshuffling within Todd Boehly's new look Chelsea. The latest rumored change is not someone coming in, but rather a respected current director switching roles.

Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian reported on Tuesday that Neil Bath's position at Chelsea is set to change in the near future. Having been at the club for a very long time, Bath has made the academy director position his own and has overseen a sustained period of success.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Englishman is set to be unveiled soon as Chelsea's new director of football development and operations, a step up from his current role. It is unclear what exactly this new role will entail, but it is seen as having an involvement in more first-team matters.

It is thought that an integral part of this new role will be helping players transition from the academy to the first team. Given the amount of talent that consistently comes through Cobham to Stamford Bridge, this is a very important task he will now be undertaking.

It is also thought that Bath will continue to be in charge of the academy as he has been, though this could certainly be subject to change in the future, considering that constant shuffling since Boehly's purchase of the club.

