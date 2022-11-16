Skip to main content
Report: Neil Bath To Change Roles

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Neil Bath To Change Roles

Chelsea academy director Neil Bath is set to switch to a new role within the Blues' setup.

Another day, another reshuffling within Todd Boehly's new look Chelsea. The latest rumored change is not someone coming in, but rather a respected current director switching roles. 

Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian reported on Tuesday that Neil Bath's position at Chelsea is set to change in the near future. Having been at the club for a very long time, Bath has made the academy director position his own and has overseen a sustained period of success.

Todd Boehly
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Englishman is set to be unveiled soon as Chelsea's new director of football development and operations, a step up from his current role. It is unclear what exactly this new role will entail, but it is seen as having an involvement in more first-team matters.

It is thought that an integral part of this new role will be helping players transition from the academy to the first team. Given the amount of talent that consistently comes through Cobham to Stamford Bridge, this is a very important task he will now be undertaking. 

It is also thought that Bath will continue to be in charge of the academy as he has been, though this could certainly be subject to change in the future, considering that constant shuffling since Boehly's purchase of the club. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Chelsea
News

'It's Not Been An Easy Decision' - Paul Winstanley On Chelsea Switch

By Stephen Smith
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Christopher Nkunku Injured In France Training

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Ready To Be Completed

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea
Transfer News

OFFICIAL: Paul Winstanley Leaves Brighton To Join Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Edouard Mendy
News

Report: Edouard Mendy Will Try And Reclaim Chelsea No.1 Spot

By Luka Foley
Victor Osimhen
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Scouting Attacking Options Across Europe

By Luka Foley
Conor Gallagher
Match Coverage

'We've Got To Be Better' - Conor Gallagher On Newcastle Defeat

By Stephen Smith
Edouard Mendy
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Is Considering Leaving The Club

By Dylan McBennett