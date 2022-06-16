Report: New Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Unconvinced by Thomas Tuchel Transfer Plans

With Chelsea and Inter Milan currently in talks over a loan deal for Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, it is being reported that new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is unhappy with Thomas Tuchel's transfer ideas.

It was reported on Wednesday that Milan had a £5 million loan offer for Lukaku rejected by Chelsea as it was below what the Blues want.

It is no secret that Lukaku wants to return to Milan and according to The Athletic, the relationship between Tuchel and Lukaku is "badly strained" and there is apparently no future for the 29 year-old in West London if Tuchel is the man in charge.

Despite the fianancial issues, the biggest obsticle is proving to be new American owner Boehly.

IMAGO / PA Images

American Boehly is reported to be unsure whether loaning out last seasons top scorer is the best option for the club, especially considering that he is under contract until the summer of 2026.

Boehly has struck up a "healthy rapport" with Lukaku and the Belgian believes that he can still prove himself at Stamford Bridge although that seems unlikely with Tuchel as manager.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

German Tuchel is believed to want a more dynamic, energetic and high pressing attcker. The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Christopher Nkuku have been linked to Chelsea this summer.