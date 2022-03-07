Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson Interested in Buying Chelsea

New York Jets owner Robert 'Woody' Johnson is readying a bid to purchase Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

The Russian has confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

As per ESPN, Jets owner Johnson is interested in purchasing the London side from Abramovich.

imago1008870497h

He has reportedly already spoken to Raine Group, the bank in charge of selling the club and is now vying to become the latest NFL owner to own a Premier League side.

The report continues to state that he is very knoweledgeable of both Chelsea and the Premier League as he lived in London, serving as a United States ambassador.

Furthermore, ESPN state: "While there, Johnson is said to have become a fan of the organization and its supporters, and he is aware of the important role that the Premier League plays throughout the United Kingdom."

Read More

LA Rams owner Stan Kroenke owns Arsenal, whilst Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan owns Chelsea's neighbours Fulham.

imago1010295044h

Johnson could become the latest NFL owner to own a side in England, but he faces much competition for the club.

A Saudi private consortium led by Saudi Media also registered their interest to buy Chelsea from Abramovich through Raine Group.

However, Raine Group have admitted they will not rush into a sale and instead ensure Chelsea get the right owner.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," their CEO admitted.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009992856h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen 'Will Be a Barcelona Player This Week' Ahead of Second Medical

By Nick Emms55 minutes ago
imago1009563636h
News

Chelsea Handed Boost as Azpilicueta & Alonso Return to Training Ahead of Norwich Clash After Covid-19 & Injury Absences

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010338757h
News

Report: Saudi Consortium Enter Race to Purchase Chelsea From Roman Abramovich

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0152618258h
News

Chelsea Fan & Deputy Prime Minister Raab: Abramovich Chants During Ukraine Applause 'Totally Wrong'

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1009567917h
News

Date Set for Chelsea's FA Cup Quarter Final Clash vs Middlesbrough

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1009585770h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Don't Need to Be Concerned About Andreas Christensen Joining Barcelona

By Joel Middleton2 hours ago
imago1010338757h
News

Revealed: Chelsea Duo Were Unaware of Roman Abramovich Sale During Luton Town Clash

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1008114257h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Injuries to Ben Chilwell & Reece James Led to Chelsea Struggles

By Nick Emms3 hours ago