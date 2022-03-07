Report: New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson Interested in Buying Chelsea

New York Jets owner Robert 'Woody' Johnson is readying a bid to purchase Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

The Russian has confirmed he would be putting the club up for sale, inviting bids from interested parties, due to believing it would be in the 'best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners'.

As per ESPN, Jets owner Johnson is interested in purchasing the London side from Abramovich.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

He has reportedly already spoken to Raine Group, the bank in charge of selling the club and is now vying to become the latest NFL owner to own a Premier League side.

The report continues to state that he is very knoweledgeable of both Chelsea and the Premier League as he lived in London, serving as a United States ambassador.

Furthermore, ESPN state: "While there, Johnson is said to have become a fan of the organization and its supporters, and he is aware of the important role that the Premier League plays throughout the United Kingdom."

LA Rams owner Stan Kroenke owns Arsenal, whilst Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan owns Chelsea's neighbours Fulham.

IMAGO / PA Images

Johnson could become the latest NFL owner to own a side in England, but he faces much competition for the club.

A Saudi private consortium led by Saudi Media also registered their interest to buy Chelsea from Abramovich through Raine Group.

However, Raine Group have admitted they will not rush into a sale and instead ensure Chelsea get the right owner.

“We are not going to rush anything. It is very important that Chelsea have the right owner to guide the club forward," their CEO admitted.



