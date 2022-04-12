Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Newcastle Target Chelsea's Neil Bath & Jim Fraser in Academy Swoop

Newcastle United are targetting a double swoop for Chelsea's academy staff Neil Bath and Jim Fraser, according to reports.

The pair have seen huge success at Cobham as Chelsea have produced some of the country's most valuable English talent.

As per the Sun, the new owners at St James' Park want to pursuade Bath and Frasar to move to Tyneside.

imago1009355678h

The vision is for the pair to help Newcastle 'revamp' their youth system from the summer under the new ownership

Bath is the current head of youth development at Stamford Bridge and has led the Cobham academy to produce some of the world's top footballers and Chelsea stars.

Reece James, Mason Mount and Andreas Christensen are just three of the names produced under his watch.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1008429523h

Fraser is Bath's assistant and head of youth recruitment at Chelsea, with Newcastle looking to bring them both to work together.

Sources claim Newcastle’s interest in the pair is being discussed among agents and academy personnel across the Premier League.

This comes after Dan Ashworth is set to sign for the club as a technical director in the summer.

The revamp could see Chelsea's Bath and Fraser approached, with the Blues currently facing uncertainty of their own.

Chelsea have been listed for sale and are currently operating under restrictions following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

It remains to be seen as to whether the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea could convince the pair to jump ship and join Newcastle's new regime.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0154270785h
News

Tom Ricketts Praises Lord Bilimoria After Naming Him in Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms49 minutes ago
imago0137574661h
News

Lord Bilimoria Praises Ricketts Family for 'Track Record' Ahead of Final Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0004808629h (1)
News

Stephen Pagliuca Hints at Atalanta Share Sale as He Confirms Chelsea Bid Will Meet UEFA Approval

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1009355678h
News

Lord Karan Bilimoria Set to Be Named as Chelsea Director if Ricketts Family Investment Group Win Bid

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago0004808629h (1)
News

Chelsea Bidder Stephen Pagliuca Wishes Blues Luck Ahead of Champions League Clash vs Real Madrid

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago0004808629h (1)
News

Stephen Pagliuca Breaks Silence to Outline Chelsea Plan Ahead of Final Deadline for Bidders

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011253349h
News

Swedish Midfielder Larsson Reveals Why He Rejected Chelsea Move

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1009355678h
News

Jordan Ayew Admits Crystal Palace Loss to Leicester Was 'Wake Up Call' Ahead of Chelsea Clash

By Nick Emms5 hours ago