Report: Newcastle Target Chelsea's Neil Bath & Jim Fraser in Academy Swoop

Newcastle United are targetting a double swoop for Chelsea's academy staff Neil Bath and Jim Fraser, according to reports.

The pair have seen huge success at Cobham as Chelsea have produced some of the country's most valuable English talent.

As per the Sun, the new owners at St James' Park want to pursuade Bath and Frasar to move to Tyneside.

IMAGO / PA Images

The vision is for the pair to help Newcastle 'revamp' their youth system from the summer under the new ownership

Bath is the current head of youth development at Stamford Bridge and has led the Cobham academy to produce some of the world's top footballers and Chelsea stars.

Reece James, Mason Mount and Andreas Christensen are just three of the names produced under his watch.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Fraser is Bath's assistant and head of youth recruitment at Chelsea, with Newcastle looking to bring them both to work together.

Sources claim Newcastle’s interest in the pair is being discussed among agents and academy personnel across the Premier League.

This comes after Dan Ashworth is set to sign for the club as a technical director in the summer.

The revamp could see Chelsea's Bath and Fraser approached, with the Blues currently facing uncertainty of their own.

Chelsea have been listed for sale and are currently operating under restrictions following Roman Abramovich's sanctioning.

It remains to be seen as to whether the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea could convince the pair to jump ship and join Newcastle's new regime.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube