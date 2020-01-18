Report: Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea were beaten at the death to give Newcastle United the victory in the Premier League on Saturday evening at St. James' Park.

Frank Lampard's side remain in fourth after a frustrating afternoon on Tyneside, as Newcastle United ended the run of three straight defeats with a late winner.

Steve Bruce welcomed back Allan Saint-Maximin, whilst Joelinton and Miguel Almiron also started for the Toon Army.

Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger were given the nod again after their clean sheet win against Burnley last weekend.

Frank Lampard arriving at St. James Park ahead of the Premier League meeting. Getty Images

N'Golo Kante returned to the Chelsea side, as he was joined alongside Mason Mount and Jorginho in the Blues' midfield.

Newcastle's injury troubles continued inside the first 10 minutes against Chelsea. Full-back Jetro Willems collided knees with Callum Hudson-Odoi, which forced him off early on for Matt Richie.

Willems forced off on the stretcher after the challenge early on. Getty Images

Saint-Maximin had the first half chance of the game, as he cut onto his right-foot on the left-hand side, but blazed his effort high and wide.

But Chelsea had the crossbar to thank for keeping the scores level 20 minutes in, as Joelinton met Krafth's cross but the Brazilian was denied by the woodwork.

Tammy Abraham then was the next to hit the bar after a cute flick, but it wouldn't have counted if it had gone in the net after the flag was raised.

Federico Fernandez then had a great chance to put the hosts ahead, but he failed to test Kepa Arrizabalaga, as he could only guide his free header off target.

Joelinton was inches away from putting Newcastle ahead in the first-half. Getty Images

Chelsea broke on the counter through Mason Mount and the midfielder played in Willian for a glorious chance, but the effort was skewed wide of the right post.

Cesar Azpilicueta fired a shot from the edge of the box, but it didn't test Dubravka as he easily saved it.

Set-piece after set-piece were wasted by the visitors. Corners hitting the first man, and free-kicks not being put to good use. It was a frustrating evening for the Blues on Tyneside.

Jonjo Shelvey had a crack at goal on the hour mark, but Kepa Arrizabalaga saved well and comfortably.

It was a stale affair at St. James' Park as N'Golo Kante battles for the ball. Getty Images

Tammy Abraham had a chance straight after, after Callum Hudson-Odoi cut it back but the forward blazed over.

Both managers made their first change with around 20 minutes to go, as Lampard brought on Ross Barkley for Mason Mount , whilst Sean Longstaff replaced Emil Krafth for the hosts.

Chelsea were given a scare after Reece James was wounded from a strong tackle by Cieran Clark. Luckily the 20-year-old was okay to continue, after just signing a new long-term deal during the week.

Tammy Abraham nipped in ahead of Martin Dubravka and took it round the keeper, but he couldn't get his effort on target.

Frank Lampard could only watch on from the touchline. Getty Images

But Reece James was forced off a couple of minutes later, the last thing Frank Lampard needs right now.

Tammy Abraham was then denied after his effort was cleared off of the line by Matt Richie, which proved to be his final involvement as Chelsea pushed for a winner, with Michy Batshuayi replacing the 22-year-old.

Chelsea broke with WIllian, and the Brazilian's ball fell to Emerson on the edge but it was deflected over the bar.

Emerson was then booked for diving as he hooked his leg round Sean Longstaff, despite the contact being made.

Joelinton then had a great chance with a couple of minutes to go as Saint-Maximin chested it down to the forward inside the box, but he could only fire wide.

But Newcastle United grabbed a late, late winner from Isaac Hayden who headed it past Kepa Arrizabalaga to hand the home side the win.

Newcastle ended their run of four games without a win in the Premier League, and ended their run of three defeats against Chelsea in the league.

A missed opportunity to take advantage of those around the top-four dropping points.

Still in fourth, it gets no easier for Chelsea as Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

