Report: N'Golo Kante And Edouard Mendy Injury Updates

Chelsea have missed N'Golo Kante big time this season in the heart of their midfield, and would largely benefit from the French midfielder returning quite soon. Kante has started very few games this season, and Chelsea have had to fast track Conor Gallagher's implementation into the team because of it.

Edouard Mendy has also been injured since the West Ham United game, and considering Chelsea's run of games before the World Cup, it would be a massive boost to have the Senegalese international back.

There is updates on the two players situations, and the news is positive.

Edouard Mendy is due back for Chelsea. EIMAGO / Pixsell

According to FootballLDN, Edouard Mendy is expected to be back in time to face Crystal Palace on October 1st. The goalkeeper played his last game for Chelsea in the win against West Ham United, and missed Graham Potter's first game through injury.

N'Golo Kante is back training on the pitch, and the club are hopeful his injury won't take too much longer to heal. There is a hectic run of games coming up for Chelsea after the international break, and they will need N'Golo Kante.

N'Golo Kante is back training on the grass. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Elsewhere Christian Pulisic has been ruled out of the USA's game with Japan due to a knock. A lot of players have had poor starts to the season for Chelsea, but with so many games coming up, they will need every last one of their squad.

It will be interesting to see Graham Potter's first Premier League line-up, and he will be hoping for a fit N'Golo Kante to name in it.

